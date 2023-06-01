Broadcom (AVGO) Q2 Earnings Today – Here’s What to Expect

Semiconductor company Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to report its results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023 after the stock market closes on June 1. Heading into the Q2 results, several analysts have expressed optimism about the company’s long-term growth potential, fueled by solid demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

Optimism Ahead of Q2 Results

Broadcom shares have rallied nearly 44% year-to-date, thanks to the upbeat outlook issued by chip giants Nvidia (NVDA) and Marvell (MRVL), backed by AI-driven demand. Additionally, investors reacted positively to the recently announced multi-year, multi-billion dollar agreement between Broadcom and Apple (AAPL). Under this deal, Broadcom will develop 5G radio frequency components and cutting-edge wireless connectivity components for Apple.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur, who has not yet rated Broadcom, stated that he expects the company to benefit significantly from the recent order acceleration from Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) for Broadcom’s TPU AI processors (chips for training generative AI models). Further, Sur believes that Meta (META) could be on track to become Broadcom's next $1 billion AI chip customer over the next two years.

Meanwhile, KeyBanc analyst John Vinh boosted his price target for AVGO stock to $820 from $720 on Tuesday and maintained a Buy rating, citing the favorable impact of the Apple contract renewal and generative AI demand.

Also, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating on AVGO yesterday, with a price target of $775, saying, “Broadcom remains a top semiconductor company that has additional growth vectors from a custom ASIC [application-specific integrated circuits] visibility in the AI domain.”

Mosesmann expects the company’s Q2 FY23 revenue to be in line with both his estimate of $8.70 billion as well as Wall Street's consensus estimate. He expects the company’s adjusted EPS to surpass the consensus estimate. The analyst projects sales and adjusted EPS below $8.77 billion and $10.22, respectively, for Q3 FY23 due to "challenges in accelerated lead times and ongoing rescheduling demands in non-strategic areas."

Overall, Wall Street expects Broadcom’s Q2 FY23 revenue to rise over 7% to $8.70 billion and adjusted EPS to increase nearly 12% to $10.12.

Is Broadcom a Good Stock to Buy?

Wall Street’s Strong Buy consensus rating on Broadcom is based on 15 Buys and three Holds. Following the impressive year-to-date rally, the average price target of $751 suggests a possible downside of 6.5%.

Technical Indicators Ahead of Results

Ahead of the Q1 earnings release, technical indicators reveal that Broadcom is a Buy. According to TipRanks’s easy-to-understand technical tool, AVGO’s 50-Day EMA (exponential moving average) is 643.40, while its price is $803.34, making it a Buy. Further, AVGO’s shorter duration EMA (20-day) also signals an uptrend.

Conclusion

Ahead of the upcoming results, Wall Street is optimistic about Broadcom’s prospects, backed by demand from tech giants for its custom chips and the favorable demand scenario in the generative AI space.

