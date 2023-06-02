Broadcom (AVGO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Broadcom AVGO reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $10.32 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.88% and increasing 13.4% year over year.



Net revenues increased 7.8% year over year to $8.73 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.23%.



The year-over-year growth was driven by strength in networking and broadband.



However, Broadcom’s shares were down 1.97% in pre-market trading.

Top-Line Details

Semiconductor solutions revenues (78% of total net revenues) totaled $6.81 billion, up 9.3% year over year, driven by strong deployment of generative AI by hyperscalers, service providers and enterprises.



Networking revenues were $2.6 billion, up 20% year on year, contributing 39% to Broadcom’s semiconductor revenues. The company witnessed strong growth from the deployment of Tomahawk 5 for data center switching at hyperscale customers and Jericho routing platforms for telcos.



Storage connectivity revenues were $1.1 billion, contributing 17% to semiconductor revenues and rising 20% year over year.



Broadband revenues rose 10% year over year to $1.2 billion and contributed 18% to semiconductor revenues. The business is benefiting from continued deployments by telcos of next-gen 10-gigabit PON and DOCSIS 3.1 with embedded Wi-Fi 6 and 6E.



Wireless revenues of $1.6 billion contributed 23% to semiconductor revenues with a 9% year-over-year decline.



Industrial resale revenues of $260 million increased 2% year over year as softness in China mostly offset the strength in renewable energy and robotics end-markets.



Infrastructure software revenues (22% of net revenues) increased 2.7% year over year to $1.92 billion.



In core software, Consolidated renewal rates average was 114% of expiring contracts. In strategic accounts, the renewal rate average was 120%.



In strategic accounts, annualized bookings of $564 million included $133 million of cross-selling of Broadcom’s portfolio of products to these customers. Over 90% of the renewal value represented recurring subscriptions and maintenance.



Annual recurring revenues at the end of the fiscal second quarter were $5.3 billion, up 2% year over year.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin contracted 70 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 75.6%.



Research & development (R&D), as a percentage of net revenues, declined 140 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11%. SG&A expenses declined 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 2.7%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 11.3% year over year to $5.69 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 200 bps on a year-over-year basis to 65.1%.



The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 100 bps on a year-over-year basis to 62%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Apr 30, 2023, cash & cash equivalents were $11.55 billion compared with $12.65 billion reported as of Jan 29`, 2023.



Total debt (including the current portion of $1.12 billion) was $39.31 billion as of Apr 30, 2023.



Broadcom generated a cash flow from operations of $4.502 billion compared with $4.036 billion in the previous quarter. Free cash flow during the quarter was $4.38 billion compared with $3.933 billion in the prior quarter.



On Mar 31, 2023 the company paid a cash dividend of $4.60 per share of common stock, totaling $1.91 billion. In the fiscal second quarter, Broadcom spent $3.42 billion on repurchases and eliminations.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Broadcom anticipates revenues of $8.85 billion. Semiconductor revenue growth is expected in the mid-single-digit percentage range on a year-over-year basis.



Management expects networking revenues to be strong and grow nearly 20% year over year in the fiscal third quarter. Server storage connectivity revenues are expected to be up low single digits year over year. Broadband revenues growth is expected in moderate to low-single-digit percent year over year.



Broadcom expects wireless revenues and Industrial resale to remain around flattish year over year.



Infrastructure software segment revenues are expected to be up low single-digit percentage year over year, reflecting stable core software revenue growth, offset by weakness in Brocade enterprise business revenues.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected at approximately 65% of projected revenues in the fiscal third quarter.



Broadcom also expects gross margins to be down approximately 60 bps sequentially, on a favorable product mix.

