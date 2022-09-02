Broadcom (AVGO) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Broadcom AVGO reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $9.73 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.14% and improved 39.8% year over year. Our earnings estimate was pegged at $9.67 per share.



Net revenues increased 25% year over year to $8.46 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.70%. Our revenue estimate was pegged at $8.41 billion.



The year-over-year growth was driven by strength in networking and server storage.



Broadcom’s shares were up 2.03% in after-hours trading. Shares of Broadcom have declined 26.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 28.3%.

Quarter Details

Semiconductor solutions revenues (78.3% of total net revenues) totaled $6.62 billion, up 31.9% year over year. Our estimate for Semiconductor solutions was pegged at $6.38 billion.

Broadcom Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Broadcom Inc. Quote

Infrastructure software revenues (21.7% of net revenues) increased 4.7% year over year to $1.84 billion. Our estimate for Infrastructure software was pegged at $2.03 billion.



The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 75.9%. The improvement can be attributed to a higher revenue base.



Research & development, as a percentage of net revenues, declined 300 bps on a year-over-year basis to 11.8%. SG&A expenses declined 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 2.7%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.4% year over year to $5.38 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 270 bps on a year-over-year basis to 63.5%.



The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 230 bps on a year-over-year basis to 58.4%, which can be attributed to an expansion in the gross margin.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jul 31, 2022, cash & cash equivalents were $9.98 billion compared with the $9 billion reported as of May 1, 2022.



The total debt (including the current portion of $304 million) was $39.5 billion as of Jul 31, 2022.



Broadcom generated cash flow from operations of $4.424 billion compared with $4.243 billion in the previous quarter. The free cash flow during the quarter was $4.308 billion compared with $4.158 billion in the prior quarter.



Broadcom spent $1.79 billion on share repurchases and eliminations. On Jun 30, 2022, the company paid a cash dividend of $4.10 per share of common stock, totaling $1.66 billion and a cash dividend of $20 per share of mandatory convertible preferred stock, totaling $75 million.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, Broadcom anticipates revenues of $8.9 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected at approximately 63% of projected revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Broadcom currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Computer & Technology sector are Audioeye AEYE, Airbnb ABNB and Amphenol APH. All three stocks have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Shares of Audioeye, Airbnb and Amphenol are down 5.9%, 31.8% and 16%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amphenol Corporation (APH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Broadcom Inc. (AVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.