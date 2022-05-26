Broadcom (AVGO) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Set to Buy VMware

Broadcom AVGO reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $9.07 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.01% and improved 37% year over year.



Net revenues increased 22.6% year over year to $8.10 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.48%. The year-over-year growth was driven by the strength in networking and server storage.



Broadcom’s shares were down 0.27% in pre-market trading. Shares of AVGO have declined 20.1% year to date (YTD) compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 28.4%.

Broadcom Set to Acquire VMware

Broadcom announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire VMware for roughly $61 billion. Additionally, Broadcom will take over $8 billion of VMware’s net debt.



Post the completion of the transaction, the Broadcom Software Group will rebrand and operate as VMware, incorporating Broadcom’s existing infrastructure and security software solutions as part of an expanded VMware portfolio.

Under the terms of the agreement, VMware shareholders will elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each VMware share.



Upon closing the transaction, current Broadcom shareholders will own approximately 88% and current VMware shareholders will own roughly 12% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is expected to be complete in Broadcom’s fiscal 2023.

Quarter Details

Semiconductor solutions revenues (76.9% of total net revenues) totaled $6.23 billion, up 29.2% year over year.



Infrastructure software revenues (23.1% of net revenues) increased 4.7% year over year to $1.87 billion.



The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 140 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 76.3%. The improvement can be attributed to a higher revenue base.



Research & development, as a percentage of net revenues, declined 170 bps on a year-over-year basis to 12.3%. SG&A expenses declined 30 bps on a year-over-year basis to 3%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.1% year over year to $5.11 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 320 bps on a year-over-year basis to 63.1%.



The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 340 bps on a year-over-year basis to 61%, which can be attributed to an expansion in the gross margin.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of May 1, 2022, cash & cash equivalents were $9 billion compared with the $10.2 billion reported as of Jan 30, 2022.



The total debt (including the current portion of $302 million) was $39.5 billion as of May 1, 2022, unchanged sequentially.



Broadcom generated cash flow from operations of $4.243 billion compared with $3.486 billion in the previous quarter. The free cash flow during the quarter was $4.158 billion compared with $3.385 billion in the prior quarter.



During the reported quarter, Broadcom returned $4.5 billion to shareholders, including $1.7 billion in cash dividends and $2.8 billion in share repurchases.



Broadcom announced a new share repurchase program that authorized up to $10 billion of common stock, incremental to the $3 billion remaining under the current authorization to date.

Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Broadcom anticipates revenues of $8.4 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected at approximately 63.5% of projected revenues in the fiscal third quarter.

