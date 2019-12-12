Broadcom (AVGO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Semiconductor giant Broadcom (AVGO) is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. As with the rest of the chip sector, Broadcom shares have gone on an incredible run, rising some 16% over the past six months. But can the shares power higher following results?

The strength of the Broadcom’s wireless business, combined with reduced tariff risk, is one reason investors have witnessed the recent rise in the share price. Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach, who recently upgraded Broadcom stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, sees room for more gains. Citing "increased confidence" in the company’s software strategy, Hettenbach raised his price target from $298 to $367.

Hettenbach sees Broadcom as "particularly well positioned in the Data Era" since the company can build on its market lead in semis while routing FCF into software. Hettenbach also cited Broadcom’s revenue diversification, noting "increased confidence in the company's software strategy against low expectations.” The company on Thursday must provide upbeat guidance to affirm this level of confidence.

For the quarter that ended October, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn $5.36 per share on revenue of $5.78 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.85 per share on revenue of $5.45 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 2.16% from $20.82 a year ago to $21.27 per share, while full-year revenue of $22.55 billion would rise 8% year over year.

The company beat on both the top and bottom lines in the third quarter, but cautious guidance sent the shares lower. Broadcom reported adjusted Q3 earnings of $5.16 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion in the quarter ended Aug. 4. The figures compare to consensus expectations for earnings of $5.11 per share on revenue of $5.5 billion. On a year-over-year basis, the earnings rose 4%, while revenue climbed 9%. Impressively, Q3 gross margin came in at 55%, up from a year-ago 51.7%, though slightly lower from Q2’s 56%.

Broadcom, which makes chips for wireless, broadband, networking, enterprise storage and industrial applications, has been diversifying from semiconductors. The company has gone on an acquisition spree with recent deals for mainframe software provider CA Technologies and Symantec Enterprise Security business. Now describing itself as a technology infrastructure provider, these deals gives Broadcom a means to sell software to enterprises, and grow its capabilities in mainframes and storage area networking applications.

The transition towards software comes at a crucial time as the company has, in recent quarters, suffered weakness in the Semiconductor solutions business, its largest segment. In Q3 the segment declined 5% to revenue of $4.35 billion. This was offset by Infrastructure software, which surged 132% to $1.14 billion, driven by the aforementioned acquisitions, namely CA Technologies.

On Thursday investors will want to see improved performance in the Semiconductor solutions business and the extent to which Infrastructure software can sustain its growth rate. Analysts will also want to see whether Broadcom maintain its conservative stance with respect to guidance, particularly with the U.S. and China renewing trade negotiations.

