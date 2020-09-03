Broadcom (AVGO) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Tech earnings over the past week have smashed Wall Street’s expectations, suggesting that investors have been right for bidding up high-flyers like Salesforce (CRM) and Zoom Video (ZM) and ignoring the valuation argument. Has that been the right approach for Broadcom (AVGO)?

The company will report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. While Broadcom might not possess the qualities of a high flyer, its shares (up 75%) have outperformed the broader semiconductor VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) (up 56%) since the March lows. And the stock is known to make massive moves on earnings announcements. Investors are seemingly trying to get ahead of the run. The stock hit new highs on Wednesday and has now surged 15% in the last month.

Nevertheless, Broadcom has yet to enjoy the level of stock appreciation seen in Nvidia (NVDA) or AMD (AMD). Broadcom stock is up 14% year to date, compared to respective gains of 135% and 101% from Nvidia and AMD. But now could be a time to buy, especially with optimism surrounding 5G kicking into high gear. On a mission to become the world leader in infrastructure technology, the company has gone on an acquisition spree and diversifying its business away from its core semiconductor segments.

But it will take upbeat semiconductor revenue guidance to help Broadcom stock catch up to its aforementioned peers. For the quarter that ended July, Wall Street expects the the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn $5.23 per share on revenue of $5.76 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.16 per share on revenue of $5.51 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to rise 0.37% to $21.37 per share, while full-year revenue of $23.55 billion would rise 4.2% year over year.

While the quarterly and full-year projections appear somewhat downbeat, Broadcom — with products utilized in smartphones, data centers, networking equipment, among others — has been a model of execution. Despite the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, the company last quarter showed that it can grow during an economic downturn. In the second quarter, Broadcom reported adjusted EPS of $5.14 on revenue of $5.742 billion, topping estimates of $5.12 per share on revenue of $5.69 billion.

But the quarter came with some challenges. Revenue in the Semiconductor solutions business was down 2% year over year, which was offset by a 21% rise in the Infrastructure software business. An Apple (AAPL) supplier, Broadcom in early June disappointed investors by suggesting of a potential delay Apple’s next-generation iPhone — something that Apple, citing coronavirus-related setbacks, itself later confirmed. As such, Broadcom’s guidance on Thursday will be closely-watched for any clues of an updated timeline of Apple’s iPhone launch.

Elsewhere, investors will also want updates on the company’s 5G-related sales ramp. Sales are expected to reach a range of $300 million and $400 million in 2020 and between $500 million and $600 million in 2021. That range is up from $40 million and $50 million in the second half of 2019. Analysts will also want to see improved performance in the semiconductor solutions business and whether strength in the infrastructure software segment can continue to offset weakness in other parts of the business.

