Broadcom (AVGO) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

After taking a massive hit from the coronavirus and potential supply chain disruptions, the chip sector has rebounded impressively from the March bottom evidenced by the 40% rise of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) during that span.

But Broadcom (AVGO) has been seemingly left out of the rally — at least when compared to the likes of Nvidia (NVDA), AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC). To be sure, Broadcom stock has been no slouch, rising 7% over the past thirty days. But it has underperformed Nvidia which has surged 32% in the same span. The semiconductor giant is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday.

On a mission to become the world leader in infrastructure technology, the company has gone on an acquisition spree and diversifying its business away from its core semiconductor segments. With recent deals for Brocade communications (spending $5.5 billion), CA Technologies (spending $18.9 billion), and Symantec Enterprise (spending $10.7 billion), the market is eager to see not only increased revenue strength, but also bottom line synergies. Overall, investors want to know if there’s untapped value in the shares or if they will continue to underperform.

For the quarter that ended April, Wall Street expects the the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn $5.15 per share on revenue of $5.7 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.21 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to rise 1% to $29.57 per share, while full-year revenue of $23.51 billion would rise 4% year over year.

Potential weakness in its wireless business, combined with possible supply chain disruptions, are the main reasons investors are reducing their exposure in the stock. This overshadows what was once optimism surrounding the company’s 5G-related sales ramp. Sales are expected to reach a range of $300 million and $400 million in 2020 and between $500 million and $600 million in 2021. That range is up from $40 million and $50 million in the second half of 2019.

Now describing itself as a technology infrastructure provider, the company’s recent M&A deals gives Broadcom a means to sell software to enterprises, and grow its capabilities in mainframes and storage area networking applications. Broadcom’s revenue diversification should give investors more confidence in the company's software strategy while its navigates supply chain impacts from the coronavirus.

The transition towards software comes at a crucial time as Broadcom has, in recent quarters, suffered weakness in the semiconductor solutions business, its largest segment. Broadcom makes chips for wireless, broadband, networking, enterprise storage and industrial applications. The semiconductor solutions segment is likely to be weak due to the coronavirus as global semiconductor sales remain weak.

In other words, investors will want to know on Thursday if now is a good time to buy Broadcom’s underperformance. That answer may come in the form of whether Broadcom can sustain double-digit revenue growth for the next couple of years. Analysts will also want to see improved performance in the semiconductor solutions business and whether strength in the infrastructure software segment can continue to offset the weakness.

