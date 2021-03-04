Broadcom (AVGO) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Strong tech earnings, which have smashed Wall Street’s expectations, have not kept the market from selling off over the past several sessions. This suggests that investors are taking a wait-and-see approach towards the valuation argument. But the selloff hasn’t impacted Broadcom (AVGO) when compared to some of its peers.

The semiconductor giant will report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. After taking a massive hit earlier in the year from the pandemic, Broadcom stock has been one of the strongest beneficiaries from the rebound in the chip sector has that occurred in the second half of last year. Shares have risen almost 40% during that span, besting the 11% rise in the S&P 500 index. On a mission to become the world leader in infrastructure technology, the company has gone on an acquisition spree and diversified its business away from its core semiconductor segments.

With focus also shifting to datacenter growth, which accounts for 35% of total revenue, Broadcom has a strong portfolio of services, particularly the company’s software strategy. Broadcom's acquisition spree included deals with mainframe software provider CA Technologies and Symantec Enterprise Security business. Now describing itself as a technology infrastructure provider, Broadcom has revenue growth capabilities spanning software to enterprises, mainframes, and storage area networking applications. And all this is to say nothing about its 5G capabilities.

In other words, Broadcom’s revenue diversification should give investors more confidence in the company's growth capabilities as it navigates supply chain impacts from the coronavirus. The stock is known to make massive moves on earnings announcements. For the stock to maintain its uptrend, it will take upbeat chip revenue guidance and datacenter results that excites the market. In terms of the optimism surrounding 5G, the company will need to talk in an upbeat manner about trends it is seeing and growth it aspires to reach in the quarters ahead.

For the quarter that ended January, Wall Street expects the the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn $6.55 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.25 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to rise 18.3% to $26.23 per share, while full-year revenue of $26.35 billion would rise 10.3% year over year.

Though it is known for making chips for wireless, broadband, networking, enterprise storage and industrial applications, Broadcom's transition towards software and other services has been one of the key reasons that its full-year revenue and earnings growth are trending higher despite the pandemic. The semiconductor solutions segment is likely to be weak due to the global chip shortage. Despite the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, the company in the most-recent quarter beat on both the top and bottom lines.

Fourth quarter revenues of $6.47 billion surpassed Street expectations by $40 million, yielding the strongest revenue increase in percentage terms in two years, compared to the 1.2% growth in the first quarter. Of that total, Semiconductor solutions revenue rose 6% to $4.83 billion, while infrastructure software revenue of $1.64 billion surged 36%. Q4 profit growth was equally impressive, rising from $5.39 to $6.35, beating by 15 cents.

On Thursday analysts will want to see improved performance in these areas, particularly the Semiconductor solutions business and whether strength in the infrastructure software segment can continue to offset weakness in other parts of the business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.