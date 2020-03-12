Broadcom (AVGO) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX) is down 20% in thirty days and 15% year to date as the chip sector takes a hit from China's coronavirus worries. During that span Broadcom (AVGO) shares have gotten punished, falling 23% over the past thirty days and 22% year to date.

The semiconductor giant is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. Potential weakness in its wireless business, combined with possible supply chain disruptions, are the main reasons investors are reducing their exposure in the stock. At the same time, optimism surrounding the company’s 5G-related sales ramp remain. Sales are expected to reach a range of $300 million and $400 million in 2020 and between $500 million and $600 million in 2021. That range is up from $40 million and $50 million in the second half of 2019.

There is also increased confidence in the company’s software strategy. Broadcom has gone on an acquisition spree with recent deals for mainframe software provider CA Technologies and Symantec Enterprise Security business. Now describing itself as a technology infrastructure provider, these deals gives Broadcom a means to sell software to enterprises, and grow its capabilities in mainframes and storage area networking applications.

Broadcom’s revenue diversification should give investors more confidence in the company's software strategy while it navigates supply chain impacts from the coronavirus. In other words, investors will want to know on Thursday if now is a good time to buy the dip. And that answer may come in the form of whether Broadcom can sustain double-digit revenue growth for the next couple of years.

For the quarter that ended January, Wall Street expects the San Jose, Calif.-based company to earn $5.36 per share on revenue of $6.01 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $5.55 per share on revenue of $5.79 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to rise 9% to $23.17 per share, while full-year revenue of $25 billion would rise 10.6% year over year.

Broadcom’s bets on CA and Symantec may become evident Thursday. Analysts will want to see how much revenue and profits the company realizes from synergies, particularly from Symantec where its strength in enterprise security and its substantial customer base should pack a meaningful punch to Broadcom’s growth strategy in the infrastructure software space. As such, analysts expect a nice bump in Q1 infrastructure software revenues.

The transition towards software comes at a crucial time as the company has, in recent quarters, suffered weakness in the semiconductor solutions business, its largest segment. Broadcom makes chips for wireless, broadband, networking, enterprise storage and industrial applications. The semiconductor solutions segment is likely to be weak due to the coronavirus as global semiconductor sales remain weak.

Last quarter’s 7% decline in the semiconductor solutions segment was notable. It followed a 5% feline in Q3. On Thursday investors will want to see improved performance in the Semiconductor solutions business and whether strength in the infrastructure software segment can continue to offset the weakness. Analysts will also want to see how Broadcom guides for fiscal 2020 given the impact of the coronavirus.

