Broadcom and Crown Castle in the Box have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

Broadcom is a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that is a powerhouse in the semiconductor and infrastructure software industries. As AI adoption accelerates and demand for high-speed connectivity surges, Broadcom stands to benefit from increased enterprise spending and data center expansion.

Despite strong earnings momentum in recent quarters, the stock has been trading sideways. However, rising earnings estimates and solid technical support suggest underlying strength.

With a history of strategic acquisitions and a focus on high-margin businesses, Broadcom remains a compelling opportunity for investors looking for long-term growth.

About the Company

Broadcom has established itself as a leader in high-performance semiconductor solutions while expanding its footprint in infrastructure software, cybersecurity, and networking.

The company employs 37,000 people and has a market cap of $900 billion. It was founded in 1961 and headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

The stock has a Zacks Style Score of “B” in Growth and Momentum. However, AVGO has an “F” score in Value with a Forward PE at 29.

Q1 Earnings Beat

Broadcom reported earnings in early March, posing a 6% EPS beat. AI-driven growth was the standout, with AI revenue surging 77% YoY to $4.1B, while infrastructure software grew 47% to $6.7B. Gross margins expanded to 68%, and adjusted EBITDA reached $10.1B.

Looking ahead, Broadcom guided Q2 revenue to $14.9B, once again above consensus, with AI revenue projected to climb to $4.4B. The company emphasized its leadership in AI semiconductor solutions, particularly in optimizing large language models and AI data center connectivity. Management also highlighted expanding partnerships in hyperscale AI.

While AI remains the primary growth engine, non-AI semiconductor segments showed mixed results—broadband saw a recovery, but wireless continued to face seasonal declines.

Ongoing investment in next-gen AI accelerators and networking technology is expected to help Broadcom sustain momentum and analysts are lifting their expectations.

Estimates Headed Higher

Since Broadcom reported earnings, analyst estimates have jumped higher across all time frames.

For the current quarter, numbers have been taken from $1.48 to $1.56, a move of 5%

For the current year, estimates have jumped from $6.31 to $6.56 or 4%.

The trend continues next year, with analysts going from $7.45 to $7.74, or 4%.

With those estimates came higher price targets and upgrades. A recent upgrade from Morgan Stanley maintained their Overweight, along with a price target hike to $260, up from $246.

Broadcom Inc. price-consensus-chart| Broadcom Inc. Quote

The Technical Take

AVGO has been one of the best performers since 2023, but has stalled after hitting fresh highs late last year. The stock is now consolidating after a 23% pullback from those all-time highs.

The 200-day moving average has offered support during the market sell off. Let us take a look at that level along with some other price points to focus on:

21-day: $194

50-day: $213

200-day: $183

Fibonacci resistance: $215

While the stock is finding buyers at that 200-day MA, the goal for the bulls would be to break that $210-215 level. Above that area the resistance is cleared and investors could target the 161.8% Fibonacci extension at $274.

In Summary

Broadcom continues to stand out as a dominant force in AI and semiconductor solutions, backed by strong earnings momentum and rising analyst expectations.

While the stock has been consolidating, solid technical support and improving estimates suggest the potential for a breakout.

With expanding AI partnerships, a focus on high-margin businesses, and ongoing investment in next-gen technology, Broadcom remains a compelling long-term opportunity. If shares can reclaim key resistance levels, AVGO could be poised for another leg higher in the AI-driven market rally.



Bear of the Day:

Crown Castle is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in infrastructure related to telecommunications. Specifically, it owns, operates, and leases cell towers and small cell networks used for wireless communication.

Despite missing earnings expectations in their most recent reports, Crown Castle has experienced a strong rally in 2025, reflecting an overinflated sense of optimism in the stock. Investors could be overlooking the company's challenges, including slowing growth in tower leasing and rising competition in the telecom infrastructure space. With that, analysts are lowering estimates, signaling caution ahead for this stock.

About the Company

Crown Castle became a REIT in 2013 and is currently valued at $46B. The company provides infrastructure for wireless carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, allowing them to offer mobile and broadband services.

The stock holds Zacks Style Scores of “C” in Growth, but “F” in both Momentum and Value.

Q4 Earnings

Crown Castle’s fourth-quarter results came in slightly below expectations, with AFFO of $1.80 per share, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82, and revenues of $1.60 billion, missing the $1.63 billion forecast.

The company announced a major strategic shift, including the sale of its Fiber unit to EQT and Zayo for $8.5 billion. This move marks Crown Castle’s transition to a pure-play U.S. tower company, positioning it to focus more heavily on its core business of wireless infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Crown Castle projects a solid 4.5% organic growth in its tower business for 2025. However, the anticipated challenges from Sprint cancellations and the loss of fiber-related revenue may weigh on the company’s overall performance.

Earnings Estimates Falling

Since the company reported earnings and the fiber segment sale, analysts have been lowering estimates across the board.

For the current quarter, numbers have dropped 40% over the last two months, from $1.72 to $1.02.

Looking at the current year, estimates have declined 40% in that same period, down from $1.67 to $0.99.

For the next year, numbers have fallen 30% over the last two months, now at $4.98, down from $7.19.

Technical Take

The stock hit seven-year lows earlier this year, but is now trading higher by 16% in 2025. The chart is looking much better, with price above the 200-day moving average.

The $105 level is providing some resistance and the stock will likely see even more issues at the $110 level. This $105-100 zone was the trading range before the stock fell below $100.

In Summary

Crown Castle is facing significant challenges despite its recent stock rally. The company's shift to a pure-play U.S. tower business, while strategically focused, comes with risks, including slower growth in tower leasing and the loss of fiber-related revenue.

Analysts have been lowering earnings estimates, and the stock's technical outlook shows potential for further downside if it fails to hold key support levels. With declining earnings projections and rising competition in the telecom infrastructure space, investors should approach Crown Castle with caution, as the stock may struggle to maintain its momentum in the near term.

Additional content:

Pfizer Is Dirt-Cheap & High-Yield, But Is It a Buy?

Of late, pharmaceutical behemoth Pfizer Inc.’s stock has struggled, but it remains a bargain with generous dividends. Its financials aren’t in bad shape either. So, is it the right time to bet on the Pfizer stock? Let’s explore –

Pfizer Is Now a High-Yield Bargain Stock

Pfizer is currently a high-yield quality stock trading at reasonable valuations, indicating a margin of safety that surely curtails investment risks. With the stock market subject to bouts of volatility due to President Trump’s tariffs, Pfizer’s dividend income should be particularly attractive to investors.

Pfizer’s dividend yield looks tempting at 6.5%, while the company hiked dividends 5 times over the past five years. Its payout ratio presently sits at 54% of earnings. Check Pfizer’s dividend history here.

Presently, Pfizer looks like a discounted stock as well. This is because, according to the price/earnings ratio, Pfizer stock trades at 8.8X forward earnings. In comparison, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticalsindustry’s forward earnings multiple is 17.17.

More Reasons to be Bullish on Pfizer

Other than trading at a low earnings multiple and providing consistent dividends, Pfizer is actively seeking acquisitions to enhance growth and its pipeline. Pfizer's growth is boosted by Nurtec ODT, acquired from Biohaven and Padcev from the Seagen acquisition.

By 2030, Pfizer aims to add $25 billion to its top line. Pfizer has already boosted its revenues by almost $20 billion, with the acquisition of oncology company Seagen, a significant contributor. The addition of Seagen helped the company generate $3.4 billion in sales last year, marking a 38% increase on a pro forma basis.

Pfizer expects substantial growth in the oncology segment in the next five years. It aims to introduce three more blockbuster drugs for cancer treatment, each estimated to generate more than $1 billion in annual sales.

Pfizer, by the way, intends to achieve $1.5 billion in net cost savings by 2027 through its Manufacturing Optimization Program and currently has a strong debt profile. Pfizer’s $20.5 billion in cash is sufficient enough to meet its short-term debt obligations of $6.9 billion.

Should I Buy Pfizer Stock Now?

One should undoubtedly hold onto the Pfizer stock, banking on meaningful acquisitions and sturdy financial conditions. Of course, being cheap at the current trading levels and cushioning dividends against market declines should also entice new investors.

However, Pfizer does have challenges ahead. Sales of the company’s Covid-19 products are much less than they were amid the pandemic. Sales of Comirnaty and Paxlovid were about $11 billion in 2024, down from $56.7 billion in 2022. Moreover, some of Pfizer’s products may face patent expirations soon, which may impact the company. Hence, those willing to buy shares of Pfizer must wait patiently for further catalysts, driving share price gains.

Currently, Pfizer has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

