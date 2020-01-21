Broadcom Already Pays a Big Dividend. One Analyst Says It's Going to Get Bigger.

SunTrust sees the proceeds of Broadcom asset sales going, in part, to raise the company’s $13 dividend.

Broadcom (ticker: AVGO) already sports a hefty dividend—and it could be poised to get bigger.

According to a research note released on Tuesday, SunTrust analyst William Stein anticipates a dividend hike that will reward investors.

“While management did not explicitly guide for the late-2020 dividend increase, other financial component guidance, combined with our estimates, suggest a likely ~11% increase, assuming the company makes no significant portfolio adjustments,” Stein wrote.

The chip maker kept pace with the S&P 500 last year, climbing 29%. 2020 has brought new challenges, however, and the stock has fallen 2.5%% in January, even as the S&P 500 has gained 2.8%.

But Stein doesn’t think shareholders should be worried just yet.

“We believe most investors buy large/mega mature tech companies for income rather than growth, so our analytical focus for AVGO remains on the company’s ability to expand its dividend over time.

He points to potential buyers for the firm’s “non-core” assets, which include its wireless and industrial semiconductor businesses. Stein values the pair at a collective $31 billion.

“We expect any cash received from selling non-core assets would be deployed, at least in part, to follow AVGO’s recent strategy of acquiring infrastructure / software companies.”

The analyst further justified his bullishness by citing SunTrust’s previous estimates, which predicted an increase of over 20% in the second half of 2019. Broadcom delivered and expanded its dividend by 23%. It currently pays a dividend of $13 a share, or around 4.2%.

Stein raised his price target on Broadcom to $361 to $366.

