News & Insights

US Markets
AVGO

Broadcom adds silicon AI features to speed new Trident networking chip

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 30, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Max A. Cherney for Reuters ->

By Max A. Cherney

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Tech conglomerate Broadcom AVGO.O added artificial intelligence features to a new version of one of its flagship networking chips, the company said on Thursday, aiming to help move information around data centers more efficiently.

Devoting a portion of the silicon in Broadcom's Trident networking processors to AI improves the chip's efficiency and its ability to handle other tasks such as network security. The new chip includes typical performance boosts such as reduced power consumption and more network bandwidth.

One of the most significant difficulties when building massive AI clusters is moving data around inside them.

The chip, called a Trident 5-X12, can help alleviate some of the network traffic congestion, Robin Grindley, an executive in Broadcom's Core Switching Group, said in an interview. There are specific networked computing tasks, such as AI, that can only be improved by adding additional capabilities to a chip, because software is too slow.

"That's what the neural network does - it looks across all packets, all traffic patterns, so it's trying to identify these things that the standard approach just wouldn't be able to catch," Grindley said.

The AI portion of the chip can be turned on after a customer builds an AI model based on the traffic in their data center. Data center operators can train a model to sniff out specific types of unwanted traffic such as denial of service attacks or network traffic congestion. Once constructed, a form of the model is fed into the chip and it can help route the traffic.

Engineers at the company decided to add the AI features roughly two years ago after the company introduced programmability into a prior version of the chip, Grindley said.

The new version of the Trident is built with 5 nanometer manufacturing technology and is currently shipping to "qualified" customers.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Max.Cherney@thomsonreuters.com; 415-404-2697))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.