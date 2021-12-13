Broadcom a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.60% Yield (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $0 worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.60% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Broadcom Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.

The annualized dividend paid by Broadcom Inc is $16.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/21/2021. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AVGO, which the report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.

