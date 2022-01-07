Broadcom: Recent Rally Leaves Limited Upside Potential

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a company that develops and supplies various semiconductor devices.

Both the underlying business and the stock have performed well over the years. The company has become more efficient, resulting in higher profitability and shareholders have enjoyed the ride.

Nonetheless, we are neutral on the stock because the consensus price target implies that there isn't much upside remaining.

Measuring Efficiency

Broadcom needs to hold onto a lot of inventory in order to keep the business running. Therefore, the speed at which a company can move inventory and convert it into cash is very important in predicting success.

To measure its efficiency, we will use the cash conversion cycle, which shows how many days it takes to convert inventory into cash. It is calculated as follows:

CCC = days inventory outstanding + days sales outstanding – days payables outstanding

Broadcom's cash conversion cycle is 39 days, meaning it takes the company 39 days for it to convert its inventory into cash. In the past several years, this number has trended downwards, indicating that the company's efficiency has improved.

In addition to the cash conversion cycle, let's also take a look at Broadcom's gross margin trends. Ideally, we would like to see a company's margins expand each year. This is, of course, unless gross margins are already very high, in which case is acceptable to remain flat.

Image by the author

In Broadcom's case, we can see that gross margins have expanded in the past several years. This is ideal, because it has allowed the company to increase its free cash flow margin while simultaneously increasing its absolute spending on growth initiatives, such as research and development.

Risks

To measure Broadcom's risk, we will first check to see if financial leverage is an issue. We do this by comparing its debt-to-free cash flow. Currently, this number stands at 3.0. In addition, when looking at historical trends, we can see that the debt-to-free cash flow ratio has been volatile.

Image by the author

Overall, we don't believe that debt is currently a material risk for the company because its interest coverage ratio is 7.1 (calculated as free cash flow divided by interest expenses).

However, there are other risks associated with Broadcom. According to Tipranks' Risk Analysis, the company disclosed 45 risks in its most recent earnings report. The highest amount of risk came from the Finance and Corporate category.

The total number of risks has decreased over time, as shown in the picture below.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Broadcom has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 21 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Broadcom price target of $683.73 implies 8.9% upside potential.

Conclusion

Broadcom is a solid company with a great operational track record. That said, investors who are considering a position in the company may want to wait for a pullback in the share price.

