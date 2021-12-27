Broadcom: High Valuation Implies Limited Upside Potential

Broadcom Corporation (AVGO) is an American company that makes products for the communication industry in wireless and broadband.

I am neutral on Broadcom as its strong growth potential, support from Wall Street analysts, and impressive track record are offset by its rich valuation. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Strengths

Broadcom was founded in 1991 in Los Angeles as an independent company, though Avago Technologies acquired it in 2016. It currently operates as a subsidiary. It operates in the tech industry, making computer and telecommunications networking products. The company has products used for high-speed networks in enterprises and metropolitans and SOHO networks.

It is also involved in producing other items like graphics processing units, Wi-Fi chipsets, Linux products, and others. It is most commonly known for its networking products.

Recent Results

In the third quarter of 2021, the company announced revenue of $6.7 billion, which is a year-over-year increase of 16%. Total GAAP net income was $1.9 billion, showing a significant increase. Meanwhile, the company’s EBITDA was reported at $4.1 billion compared to the $3.3 billion from the previous year.

The major contributor towards revenue was Semiconductor Solutions, making up $5 billion of the total revenue, with Infrastructure Software making up the remaining $1.7 billion. This is 74% and 26%, respectively.

The company’s revenue from Semiconductor Solutions showed a 19% growth compared to the previous year, while Infrastructure Software showed growth of 10% since the previous year.

Earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 stood at $4.20, with a non-GAAP EPS of $6.96. This also increased year-over-year.

Free cash flow was reported at $3.4 billion from operations, where capital expenditures were at $115 million.

The company projects revenue for the fourth quarter of the year to be around $7.35 billion, showing an expected increase of about 14% since the same period last year. EBIDTA for the fourth quarter is expected to be approximately 61% of the projected revenue.

Valuation Metrics

AVGO stock looks richly priced at the moment, as its forward enterprise-value-to-EBITDA ratio is 16.2x compared to its five-year average of 10.9x. Its forward price-to-normalized-earnings ratio is 20.1x compared to its five-year average of 14x, and its forward dividend yield is 2.5% compared to its five-year average of 3.3%.

Wall Street’s Take

Turning to Wall Street, AVGO earns a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 21 Buys and two Holds assigned in the past three months. Additionally, the average Broadcom price target of $680.55 puts the upside potential at 0.9%.

Summary and Conclusion

Broadcom is a leader in the communications and computer technology space and boasts a strong track record of generating outsized shareholder returns and dividend growth.

Moreover, growth is expected to remain strong for the foreseeable future, with revenue expected to grow by double digits in Fiscal 2022 and normalized earnings per share expected to increase from $28.01 in Fiscal 2021 to $36.08 in Fiscal 2023. As a result, Wall Street analysts are overwhelmingly bullish on the stock here.

That said, the valuation appears quite rich relative to the company’s history, and the consensus price target implies very weak upside potential for the stock over the next year. Therefore, investors might want to wait for a pullback in the stock price before adding shares.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Samuel Smith did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.