Broadcaster CME shares fall 6% after PPF deal

PRAGUE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETV.PRCETV.O fell more than 6% in Prague on Tuesday as markets reopened after a long holiday weekend to news that Czech investment group PPF had agreed to acquire the broadcaster.

The dual-listed shares traded down 5.8% at 101.20 crowns ($4.39) in Prague at 0819 GMT. They had closed down 5.2% at $4.41 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

CME said on Sunday it had agreed to be acquired by PPF, which will pay $4.58 per share to shareholders. The largest shareholder, AT&T T.N, had agreed to vote in favour of the deal, CME said.

($1 = 23.0380 Czech crowns)

