Broadband provider WOW! to sell five services areas for about $1.8 bln

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. broadband provider WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone WOW.N said on Wednesday it has entered two separate agreements to sell five of its service areas for about $1.8 billion.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

