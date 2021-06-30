Broadband provider WOW! to sell five services areas for about $1.8 bln

June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. broadband provider WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone WOW.N said on Wednesday it has entered two separate agreements to sell five of its service areas for about $1.8 billion.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

