Broad REIT Exposure or Concentration in Sector Leaders? VNQ vs. ICF

Key Points

ICF charges a higher expense ratio and offers a lower dividend yield than VNQ

ICF has outperformed VNQ over the past five years but holds far fewer stocks

Both funds share top REIT holdings, but ICF is more concentrated

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The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) and iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) both target U.S. real estate investment trusts, but ICF is pricier, more concentrated, and has recently delivered stronger total returns despite a lower yield.

Both VNQ and ICF provide exposure to U.S. REITs, making them candidates for investors seeking real estate diversification within their portfolios. This comparison looks at how the two funds stack up on cost, yield, performance, risk, portfolio makeup, and trading characteristics.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VNQ ICF Issuer Vanguard IShares Expense ratio 0.13% 0.32% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-16) 1.3% 4.2% Dividend yield 3.63% 2.6% Beta 1.15 0.98 AUM $69.61 billion $2.11 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

ICF is notably more expensive than VNQ and delivers a lower income payout, but it has outperformed on recent total return. VNQ may appeal to cost-conscious, income-focused investors, while ICF could suit those prioritizing recent performance.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VNQ ICF Max drawdown (5 y) -34.48% -34.75% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,003 $1,117

What's inside

ICF holds just 30 stocks, focusing on large U.S. REITs and tracking a 100% real estate allocation. Its largest positions are Equinix Reit Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX), Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), and American Tower Reit Corp (NYSE:AMT). The fund has been around for over 25 years, offering a concentrated approach to the sector with no leverage, ESG, or other structural quirks.

VNQ casts a much wider net, holding 158 names across the real estate sector with minor exposure to communication services and technology. Its top holdings—Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD), and Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)overlap with ICF but are held alongside a broader set of REITs, resulting in less concentration risk for investors seeking a more diversified portfolio.

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What this means for investors

In U.S. REIT investing, returns often vary across the sector. At times, a small group of large, specialized REITs can drive market leadership. This dynamic matters because when just a few key REITs are responsible for most gains or losses, portfolios can experience greater swings in performance depending on their exposure to these leaders. This dynamic is central to the difference between the Vanguard Real Estate ETF and the iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF.

VNQ offers broad exposure across many REITs, covering a wide range of property types and companies. This approach provides returns that reflect the overall U.S. REIT sector, which reduces reliance on individual companies or subsectors. In contrast, ICF focuses on a smaller group of large-cap REITs, with greater emphasis on data centers, cell towers, and healthcare properties. This structure can boost performance when these leaders excel, but it also increases dependence on a limited set of companies.

For investors, the choice is whether you are seeking real estate exposure that mirrors the broader U.S. REIT market or lean more heavily on its largest leaders. VNQ offers lower-cost access to the full sector, which tends to support diversification and a more balanced return profile across the REIT market. ICF, by contrast, holds a more selective portfolio, where results are more directly shaped by the largest REIT franchises and the specialized segments they dominate.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Tower, Equinix, Prologis, and Vanguard Real Estate ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.