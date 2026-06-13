Broad Bond Exposure or Tax-Exempt Muni Income? BND vs. MUB

Key Points

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF offers a lower expense ratio and higher dividend yield than iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National Muni Bond ETF has outperformed on a 1-year total return basis and has a smaller maximum drawdown over the last five years

iShares National Muni Bond ETF concentrates on tax-exempt municipal bonds while Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF tracks the broad taxable bond market

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) offers broad exposure to taxable investment-grade bonds at a lower cost, while iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:MUB) focuses on tax-exempt income with historically lower volatility.

Fixed-income investors often choose between taxable and tax-exempt strategies to manage risk and income. This comparison evaluates how BND, a massive aggregate bond fund, matches up against MUB, a leading municipal bond fund, regarding costs, returns, and portfolio composition.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric MUB BND Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.05% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 8, 2026) 7.00% 4.90% Dividend yield 3.20% 4.00% Beta 0.90 0.25 AUM $44.94 billion $394.43 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund is the more affordable option with its 0.03% expense ratio. While its 4.00% dividend yield is higher than the 3.20% offered by the iShares fund, investors may want to consider the tax-exempt status of municipal bond payouts.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric MUB BND Max drawdown (5 yr) (11.90%) (17.90%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,039 $998

What's inside

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) provides extensive exposure to the U.S. domestic, taxable, investment-grade fixed-income market. Its portfolio is highly diversified across 346 holdings, where no single position exceeds 0.48% of the total assets under management (AUM). It serves as a broad tool for portfolio diversification, primarily holding government and corporate bonds while excluding inflation-protected or tax-exempt securities.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:MUB) is designed to replicate the performance of high-quality municipal bonds issued across the United States. Also launched in 2007, the iShares fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $3.40 per share. Unlike BND, it focuses on tax-exempt income, which often appeals to investors in higher tax brackets.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

For bond investors, a higher stated yield does not always translate into more after-tax income. This is a key consideration when comparing the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, which provides broad taxable bond exposure, with the iShares National Muni Bond ETF, which offers federally tax-exempt municipal income.

BND is a core taxable bond fund with exposure to Treasuries, agency mortgage-backed securities, and investment-grade corporate bonds, offering broad access to the taxable investment-grade bond market in a single low-cost ETF. In contrast, MUB holds investment-grade municipal bonds, appealing primarily through federally tax-exempt income rather than a high stated yield. For investors in higher tax brackets, MUB’s tax treatment can make its lower yield more attractive on an after-tax basis.

The appropriate choice between the two ETFs depends on the account type and the intended role of the bond allocation. BND is often better suited for tax-advantaged accounts or portfolios seeking broad taxable bond exposure. MUB is typically more relevant in taxable accounts for investors who prioritize federally tax-exempt income and are comfortable with municipal credit and duration risk. Both funds carry interest-rate risk, and the main difference falls between broad taxable bond exposure and tax-exempt municipal income.



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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.