Broad Bay Capital Opens $25 Million Position in Chili's Parent Company, Brinker International

Key Points

Broad Bay bought 175,000 shares of Brinker International; estimated trade value $25.12 million based on the quarterly average price.

Quarter-end value of the new EAT stake was $25.12 million, reflecting the full value of the share purchase during the period.

The EAT position represents 2.63% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade position: 175,000 shares valued at $25.12 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

10 stocks we like better than Brinker International ›

What happened

According to a Feb. 17, 2026, SEC filing, Broad Bay Capital Management, LP established a new position in Brinker International(NYSE:EAT), acquiring 175,000 shares. The estimated transaction value was $25.12 million, based on the average closing price during the quarter. The stake’s quarter-end value was $25.12 million, reflecting the full value of the share purchase as of Dec. 31, 2025.

What else to know

This is a new position, accounting for approximately 2.63% of Broad Bay’s 13F reportable assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top five holdings after the filing: Atlanta Braves Holdings : approximately $86.90 million (about 9.9% of AUM) Rocket Companies : approximately $80.29 million (about 9.2% of AUM) Applovin : approximately $67.50 million (about 7.7% of AUM) Cavco Industries : approximately $66.93 million (about 7.6% of AUM) AAR Corp : approximately $55.01 million (about 6.3% of AUM)



As of March 9, 2026, shares of Brinker International were trading at $137.57, down approximately 1.2% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 19 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 9, 2026) $137.57 Market capitalization $6.07 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.69 billion Net income (TTM) $454.10 million

Company snapshot

Brinker International operates casual dining restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brands, generating revenue primarily from food and beverage sales.

The company earns income through company-owned restaurant operations and franchising, leveraging a mix of owned and franchised locations to scale its business model.

Brinker International serves customers in the United States and select international markets, focusing on casual, affordable dining experiences.

Brinker International is a leading operator and franchisor in the casual dining restaurant sector, with a significant presence through its Chili's and Maggiano's brands. The company combines operational scale with brand recognition to compete effectively in a highly competitive industry.

What this transaction means for investors

Broad Bay Capital’s purchase of Brinker International in the fourth quarter is interesting, as the latter’s stock has nearly quadrupled over the last three years. While we don’t know Broad Bay’s exact rationale for buying Brinker, they clearly expect this run to continue.

One reason this may be the case is Brinker’s growing recognition as a top value proposition for consumers looking to dine out. In the company’s last quarterlyearnings call management noted that its customers’ typical bill per person is $3 below that of its direct casual dining competitors and $4 below that of the broader dining category. This is a powerful driver of sales in a time when many consumers are facing sticky inflation and a K-shaped recovery, leading them to seek perceived value in discretionary spending.

This recent boom -- especially at Chili’s -- drove a 22% rise in sales over the last year and helped net income more than double. Despite Brinker’s soaring share price, it still only trades at 13 times forward earnings. So if you think the company’s steady sales growth is here to stay, it’s not an outrageous price to pay. Personally, I’m not really interested in Brinker, as sit-down dining tends to be too cyclical for my taste, and I’d be hesitant to buy with the shares up so much over the last few years. I’m not sure its incredible results can continue for a decade ahead. It’ll be interesting to see if Broad Bay adds to the stock again in Q1.

Should you buy stock in Brinker International right now?

Before you buy stock in Brinker International, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Brinker International wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlanta Braves Holdings and Rocket Companies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.