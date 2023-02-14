Broad Bay Capital Management Now Owns 5.80% of MediaAlpha (MAX)

Fintel reports that Broad Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.52MM shares of MediaAlpha Inc (MAX). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 20, 2022 they reported 2.32MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.42% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.36% Downside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for MediaAlpha is $13.94. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.36% from its latest reported closing price of $13.99.

The projected annual revenue for MediaAlpha is $529MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in MediaAlpha. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 10.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAX is 0.28%, a decrease of 36.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 44,400K shares. The put/call ratio of MAX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

White Mountains Insurance Group holds 16,940K shares representing 39.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,161K shares representing 14.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,668K shares, representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 1.20% over the last quarter.

PSGAX - Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,646K shares representing 10.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ararat Capital Management holds 2,305K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,303K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAX by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,600K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MediaAlpha Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MediaAlpha is a marketing technology company. It operates transparent and efficient exchange platforms that facilitate real-time transactions between advertisers and publishers of performance media. MediaAlpha has developed distinctive platform solutions for a range of insurance verticals, including auto, motorcycle, home, renter, health and life, and non-insurance verticals, including travel, education, personal finance and home services. MediaAlpha powers over 200 million transactions annually, representing more than $400 million in aggregate media spend.

