Broad Bay Capital Management Now Owns 5.80% of Eventbrite (EB)

Fintel reports that Broad Bay Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.70MM shares of Eventbrite Inc (EB). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 3.83MM shares and 5.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.57% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eventbrite is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 20.57% from its latest reported closing price of $8.46.

The projected annual revenue for Eventbrite is $335MM, an increase of 34.48%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eventbrite. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 6.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EB is 0.13%, a decrease of 25.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 95,576K shares. The put/call ratio of EB is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 8,011K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 3,103K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,140K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 4.19% over the last quarter.

SKYY - First Trust Cloud Computing ETF holds 2,833K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 789K shares, representing an increase of 72.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EB by 113.21% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,567K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares, representing a decrease of 20.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 26.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,534K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares, representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EB by 33.74% over the last quarter.

Eventbrite Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves a community of hundreds of thousands of event creators in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. The Eventbrite platform provides an intuitive, secure, and reliable service that enables creators to plan and execute their live and online events, whether it's an annual culinary festival attracting thousands of foodies, a professional webinar, a weekly yoga workshop or a youth dance class. With over 200 million tickets distributed to more than 4 million experiences in 2020, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love.

