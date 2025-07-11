Broad Arrow Auctions Announces Inaugural Las Vegas Auction in Partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas

Broad Arrow Auctions announces The Las Vegas Auction on October 31, 2025, featuring 70 collector cars in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas.

Broad Arrow Auctions, a subsidiary of Hagerty, has announced The Las Vegas Auction, set for October 31, 2025, in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. This event marks the auction's debut in Las Vegas, showcasing around 70 collector cars and coinciding with a weekend that will feature an expanded display of over 250 unique automobiles at the Concours event. This marks the fourth year of the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, which is expected to draw significant interest from collectors. Broad Arrow is also expanding its global reach with additional auctions scheduled in Belgium and Switzerland during the same timeframe, continuing its trend of successful events in North America and Europe. The Las Vegas Auction is anticipated to be a highlight, with both companies expressing enthusiasm about the partnership and the unique experience it offers attendees.

Broad Arrow Auctions expands its global footprint by hosting its inaugural Las Vegas Auction in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, enhancing its presence in a key luxury market.

The Las Vegas Auction is expected to be a major event with approximately 70 highly desirable collector cars, attracting significant client interest and participation.

The partnership with Wynn Resorts, known for its high-quality hospitality, enhances the auction's visibility and prestige, potentially leading to increased sales and brand recognition.

Broad Arrow's successful track record with previous auctions, including impressive sell-through rates and high total sales figures, indicates strong operational capability and future growth potential.

The press release emphasizes the company's growing global expansion, which may suggest that it is seeking growth due to previous underperformance in existing markets.

The mention of potential risks associated with forward-looking statements indicates uncertainty about the company's future operating results and business strategy.

While the auction events are highlighted as significant, any decline in participation or sales success at these events could reflect negatively on the company's reputation and financial health.

What is The Las Vegas Auction by Broad Arrow?

The Las Vegas Auction is a collector car auction featuring approximately 70 vehicles, scheduled for October 31, 2025.

Where will The Las Vegas Auction take place?

The auction will be held at Wynn Las Vegas, in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas.

How can I attend The Las Vegas Auction?

Collectors interested in attending can contact a Broad Arrow car specialist for more information and ticketing details.

What events are happening alongside The Las Vegas Auction?

The auction is part of the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, which will feature over 250 collector cars from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

How does Broad Arrow Auctions contribute to the collector car market?

Broad Arrow Auctions is expanding globally, hosting multiple auctions to connect collectors and enhance the market for luxury vehicles.

$HGTY Insider Trading Activity

$HGTY insiders have traded $HGTY stock on the open market 105 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 101 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HGTY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I KAUFFMAN has made 0 purchases and 100 sales selling 738,941 shares for an estimated $7,164,720 .

. ANTHONY J KUCZINSKI has made 4 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $47,819 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LAURIE HARRIS sold 3,934 shares for an estimated $33,084

$HGTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $HGTY stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



GROSSE POINTE, Michigan (July 11, 2025)



– Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, adds to its growing fall auction calendar with the announcement of



The Las Vegas Auction



—held in partnership with



Concours at Wynn Las Vegas



. Occurring on Friday, October 31, 2025, Broad Arrow's Las Vegas Auction will feature approximately 70 highly desirable collector cars and is expected to be a cornerstone event of the weekend. Returning for a fourth consecutive year, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas will feature an expanded showcase of more than 250 unique automobiles within four judged and non-judged pillars on the greens of Wynn Golf Club. Events start on October 31 and run through November 2, 2025.





“We are thrilled to partner with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas and look forward to being an integral part of the weekend’s calendar of events," said



Barney Ruprecht



,



Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow



. "Given the growing success of the event year over year, we anticipate client interest in the auction and Concours to be exceptional. Las Vegas is an outstanding auction location given its renowned status as a luxury destination and proximity to the many collector car communities in the region.”





“We’re honored to host Broad Arrow’s inaugural Las Vegas auction as part of this year’s Concours at Wynn Las Vegas,” said



Brian Gullbrants, Chief Operating Officer, Wynn Resorts North America



. “Broad Arrow’s auction hosted at Wynn will deliver an extraordinary array of remarkable vehicles and underscores our commitment to delivering guests with moments that surprise and delight, resulting in a can’t-miss experience.”





The Las Vegas Auction will be one of three live auctions—in addition to Belgium and Switzerland—conducted by Broad Arrow throughout October/November and highlights the company’s strategic global growth in Europe and continued expansion in the United States. The company will host its first-ever auction in Belgium, the Zoute Concours Auction, as part of Zoute Grand Prix Car Week on October 10, closely followed by the Zürich Auction on November 1 at the prestigious Dolder Grand Hotel in partnership with Auto Zürich, the international motoring show.





These new auction events build on Broad Arrow’s continued global success. Since its first sale in 2022, the auction house has held a strong track record in North America with its highly successful flagship Monterey Jet Center Auction, held in conjunction with Motorlux (2024 Results: $71.5 million, 85 percent sell-through rate), and flagship Amelia Auction, the official auction of The Amelia Concours d’Elegance (2025 Results: $61.7 million, 88 percent sell-through rate), alongside its annual single-marque Porsche Auction in partnership with Air|Water and multiple single-owner private collection sales. Broad Arrow has also seen strong success in Europe with its recent inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction in Italy, held in partnership with BMW AG. The two-day auction achieved €31.2 million in total sales with 78 percent of all lots sold.





Additional information on The Las Vegas Auction is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Further information on Concours at Wynn Las Vegas can be found at lasvegasconcours.com. Initial consignments for the auction will be announced shortly, and collectors interested in consigning to or attending the auction are invited to speak with a Broad Arrow car specialist about this exciting debut on the international collector car calendar.









Photos:



All images from recent editions of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas (Credit – Courtesy of Concours at Wynn Las Vegas).







About Broad Arrow Auctions







Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Broad Arrow now expands its global auction footprint with three new auctions in 2025 to be held during Zoute Grand Prix in Belgium, Auto Zürich in Switzerland, and Concours at Wynn Las Vegas in the United States. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on



About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)











Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit



www.hagerty.com



or connect with us on



About Wynn Las Vegas







Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2025 was once again honored on



FORTUNE



Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit



press.wynnlasvegas.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements -



This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty’s future operating results and financial position, Hagerty’s business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty’s objectives for future operations. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.





Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty’s ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club (“HDC”) subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.





The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in the Hagerty’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty’s reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.







