BRO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.56, changing hands as low as $62.47 per share. Brown & Brown Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRO's low point in its 52 week range is $50.78 per share, with $74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.69. The BRO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.