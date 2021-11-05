BRMK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.47, changing hands as high as $10.49 per share. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRMK's low point in its 52 week range is $9.74 per share, with $11.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.48.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.