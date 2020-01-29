BRKS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brooks Automation Inc (Symbol: BRKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.72, changing hands as low as $38.50 per share. Brooks Automation Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.425 per share, with $50.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.50.

