BRKR Stock Up Post Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat, Margins Down

Bruker Corporation BRKR posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, down 34% year over year. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.62%. Quarterly revenues rose 2.7% year over year to $823.4 million and surpassed the consensus mark by 2.91%.

In the quarter, acquisitions contributed 2.6% to the top line, and foreign exchange provided a 4.5% tailwind, while organic revenues decreased 4.4% year over year. The Bruker Scientific Instruments (“BSI”) segment’s bookings grew organically at a high-single-digit rate, and BSI’s book-to-bill stayed above 1.0X for a third straight quarter.

Following the announcement yesterday, shares of BRKR climbed 11.3% to close the session at $42.30.

CALID Leads Bruker’s Segment Results

Within the BSIsegment, BioSpin revenues were $197.5 million in the first quarter, compared with $207.8 million a year ago. CALID revenues rose to $316.3 million from $280.1 million, while Nano revenues declined to $246.0 million from $256.6 million.

The Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies (“BEST”) segment delivered $66.9 million of revenues versus $59.3 million in the prior-year quarter, while eliminations were $(3.3) million.

BRKR’s Regional Results Point to Europe as a Bright Spot

Geographically, Europe was the standout, with revenues of $321.6 million, up from $285.2 million in the prior-year quarter. The United States rose to $221.9 million from $217.4 million.

Bruker Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Bruker Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Bruker Corporation Quote

Asia Pacific revenue softened to $208.7 million from $232.6 million, while revenues in the “Other” category increased to $71.2 million from $66.2 million. The mix underscores why headline growth did not fully reflect underlying demand trends across regions.

BRKR’s Margin Performance Weakens Year Over Year

Bruker’s gross profit declined 2.9% year over year to $379.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. Gross margin contracted 269 basis points (bps) to 46.1% as the cost of revenues increased 8.1%.

Operating expenses moved higher. SG&A expenses rose 7.4% year over year to $242.1 million, while R&D expenses increased 4.3% to $101.3 million.

On an adjusted basis, operating income was $84.2 million, down 17.2% year over year, and the operating margin decreased 250 bps to 10.2%.

Management attributed the year-over-year margin pressure primarily to volume and mix, with additional headwinds from foreign exchange and tariffs, partly offset by cost-savings actions.

BRKR’s Cash Flow Rises as Debt Paydown Drives Cash Lower

Cash generation improved year over year. Operating cash flow was $71.2 million, up from $65.0 million, while capital spending was $24.2 million. This supported adjusted free cash flow of $47.0 million compared with $39.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Bruker ended the quarter with $133.4 million of cash and cash equivalents compared with $298.8 million at the end of 2025. The company paid down $181.3 million of long-term debt during the quarter, and long-term debt stood at $1.66 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Bruker Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

Bruker reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook. The company continues to expect revenues of $3.57-$3.60 billion, implying 4%-5% reported growth, including 1%-2% organic growth, about 1.5% from M&A and an estimated 1.5% foreign-currency tailwind.

On the bottom line, Bruker maintained its adjusted earnings view of $2.10-$2.15 per share, calling for 15%-17% growth from the 2025 levels. Management’s framework includes an approximate $0.15 headwind from currency translation and targets 250-300 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion for the year.

Our Take on BRKR Stock

Bruker exited the first quarter of 2026 with earnings and revenues surpassing respective estimates. Despite ongoing pressure from U.S. academic demand, tariffs and currency dynamics, performance came in better than expected. The company saw favorable BSI booking trends, including solid academic orders for the post-genomic research solutions from outside the United States. Meanwhile, contraction of both margins in the quarter is discouraging.

Management also cited momentum in SciY scientific software and lab digitization, which it described as roughly a $50 million revenue business, and in security detection, which it expects to reach about $70 million in revenues this year. Bruker introduced several new high-impact products and solutions at recent scientific and medical conferences, strengthening its capabilities in NMR, spatial biology, microbiology and molecular diagnostics. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook with increased visibility and expects a return to organic revenue growth in the second quarter.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are BrightSpring Health Services BTSG, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Labcorp Holdings LH.

BrightSpring Health Services, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of 36 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 34.5%. Revenues of $3.61 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.35%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

BTSG has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 47.2% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth. The company topped earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 14.61%.

Intuitive Surgical,carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has an earnings yield of 2.1% compared to the industry’s negative 0.9% yield. The company’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.82%.

Labcorp,carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, posted first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $4.25, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. Revenues of $3.54 billion outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

LH has an earnings yield of 6.9% compared with the industry’s 4.5% yield. The company’s earnings topped estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.31%.

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