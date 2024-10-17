BRKR Stock to Gain From Newly Formed Bruker Spatial Biology Division

Bruker Corporation BRKR recently announced the formation of a new division, Bruker Spatial Biology, to offer the most diverse and comprehensive solutions for spatial biology. It operates coordination across three entities: the two businesses of NanoString Technologies and Canopy Biosciences, along with its subsidiary Bruker Spatial Genomics, Inc. (formerly Acuity Spatial Genomics, Inc.).

The new division is expected to bolster the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Nano segment.

BRKR Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the news was released, Bruker shares have fallen 3.9% to close at $61.27 in yesterday’s trading session. On a promising note, the company’s Nano segment is witnessing strong growth in the academic/government and industrial research markets. In particular, the Advanced X-Ray and Nano Analytics businesses have delivered strong performances throughout the first half of 2024. Acquisitions are also fueling growth, with the new Nanostring asset purchase deal helping Bruker expand its addressable market into spatial biology. Accordingly, we expect the latest development to boost market sentiment toward BRKR stock.

Bruker currently has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion. According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2024 earnings are expected to improve by 1.2% on a 14.9% revenue increase. It has delivered an average earnings beat of 10.1% in the trailing four quarters.

More on Bruker’s New Division

The new Bruker Spatial Biology wing will focus on elevating the industry’s most promising technologies for the advancement of biomedical research with a suite of spatial biology instruments, assays, software, data analytics and Contract Research Organization services. This positions the division with a comprehensive and cutting-edge spatial technology offering that includes NanoString’s GeoMx, CosMx, and AtoMx, along with Canopy Biosciences’ CellScape, specifically designed to address distinct spatial biology research needs.

NanoString’s nCounter for gene expression analysis is also included in the portfolio, along with Canopy’s Multi-Omic Services, which provides contract research services utilizing each of these platforms.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The President of Bruker’s new division states that bringing these diverse and complementary spatial platforms together can help them tailor solutions for each customer’s unique spatial research by providing choices across the entire spectrum from discovery to translational while avoiding compromises inherent with a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach.

Industry Prospects Favoring BRKR Stock

Per a Research report, the global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market was valued at $232.5 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 12.2% by 2030.

Over the past few years, the demand for spatial genomics & transcriptomics has expanded beyond research and has become focused on drug discovery & development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Additionally, the rising demand for personalized medicine, the identification of novel biomarkers for diagnosis, and an increase in R&D (research and development) spending are likely to propel growth.

More Updates From Bruker’s NANO Segment

At the Neuroscience 2024 conference, Bruker introduced the OptoVolt module to further expand the advanced neuroscience research capabilities on the company’s Ultima multiphoton microscope platform. The new instrumentation uniquely addresses the challenges of voltage imaging by providing scanner technology capable of operating at ultrafast speeds and with the signal-to-noise ratio required to detect individual neural events.

BRKR Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, BRKR shares have gained 2.2% compared with the industry’s 28.3% growth.

BRKR’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Bruker currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Boston Scientific BSX, DaVita DVA and Masimo MASI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Boston Scientific’s shares have gained 72.5% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings per share (EPS) have remained constant at $2.40 in 2024 and $2.71 in 2025 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 7.2%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Estimates for DaVita’s 2024 EPS have remained constant at $9.99 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 115.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 38.8%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 24.2%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.9%.

Estimates for Masimo’s 2024 EPS have risen 0.3% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 84.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.8% growth. MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average beat being 4.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.7%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Masimo Corporation (MASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.