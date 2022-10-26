BRKR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $62.20, changing hands as high as $62.32 per share. Bruker Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKR's low point in its 52 week range is $48.42 per share, with $87.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.02.

