BRKR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.99, changing hands as low as $68.89 per share. Bruker Corp shares are currently trading down about 11.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKR's low point in its 52 week range is $53.79 per share, with $94.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.98.

