BRKR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.48, changing hands as high as $44.91 per share. Bruker Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRKR's low point in its 52 week range is $30.78 per share, with $54.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.48.

