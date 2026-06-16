BRK.B vs. MKL: Which Financial Compounder Enjoys an Edge?

The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates steady at 3.50%–3.75%. Inflation, global tensions and a rise in oil prices have likely pushed a rate cut off the table in 2026. Meanwhile, equity markets continue to perform satisfactorily due to economic growth.



Against this backdrop, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK.B and Markel Group MKL — two insurance-driven companies — are expected to maintain their strength.



With digital innovation accelerating across the industry, merger and acquisition (M&A) activity is likely to pick up, especially in technology-driven transactions that further strengthen companies’ expertise and market positions.



But for long-term investors, which stock offers the more compelling opportunity? Let’s take a closer look at both companies' fundamentals.

Factors to Consider for BRK.B

Berkshire Hathaway is a highly diversified conglomerate with more than 90 subsidiaries spanning insurance, utilities, railroads, manufacturing, retail and consumer products. This diverse business portfolio helps mitigate concentration risk and supports stable performance across economic cycles, enhancing resilience during periods of market uncertainty.



Insurance remains the cornerstone of Berkshire’s operations, accounting for approximately one-fourth of total revenues. The segment benefits from disciplined underwriting, consistent premium growth and favorable pricing trends. A key strength of the business is its sizable insurance float — premiums collected before claims are paid — which serves as a low-cost source of capital for investments and acquisitions. This unique advantage has been instrumental in driving long-term earnings growth and capital allocation flexibility.



Berkshire also continues to refine its investment portfolio to improve income stability and broaden geographic exposure. The company has increased investments in Japanese trading houses, trimmed positions in certain payment companies and expanded its focus on airline-related investments. Its planned $6.8 billion acquisition of Taylor Morrison Home Corp. reflects a strategic commitment to the U.S. housing market and its favorable long-term fundamentals.



Financially, Berkshire remains exceptionally well positioned, supported by more than $370 billion in cash and U.S. Treasury holdings, conservative leverage and a strong balance sheet.



Berkshire’s return on equity of 6.6% lags the industry average of 7.4%, but the company has improved its returns over time. BRK.B shares have lost 1.6% year to date, outperforming the industry.

Factors to Consider for MKL

Markel Group, much like Berkshire Hathaway, operates as a diversified holding company built on three core pillars: Insurance, Investments and Markel Ventures. At the heart of its business is Markel Insurance, which serves as the foundation for the company’s broader growth strategy and financial strength.



The insurance segment has delivered strong results by focusing on complex, specialized, and underserved markets. Disciplined underwriting, favorable pricing and new business generation have supported its performance, while a combined ratio consistently below 100% reflects sustained underwriting profitability. Markel aims to double the size of its insurance operations over the next five years, targeting $10 billion in annual premiums and approximately $1 billion in underwriting profit. The company expects to achieve this primarily through organic expansion of its profitable businesses. It has exited operations that do not meet its profitability standards.



Markel’s investment portfolio manages capital generated by its insurance operations as well as funds held at the holding company level. The portfolio is diversified across equities and fixed-income securities, seeking attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns.



Markel Ventures further strengthens the business model through ownership stakes in high-quality companies spanning manufacturing, services, transportation and consumer products. These businesses generate steady cash flows that are largely independent of insurance market cycles, enhancing diversification and resilience while contributing meaningfully to revenues, earnings and book value growth.



Supported by a strong balance sheet and growing liquidity, Markel has the capacity to repurchase shares. However, management currently prioritizes reinvesting capital into organic growth opportunities within its insurance operations.



Markel’s return on equity of 7.9% lags the industry average of 16.2%. MKL shares have lost 13.7% year to date and underperformed the industry.

Estimates for BRK.B and MKL

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRK.B’s 2026 revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 3.8%, while that for EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 1%. EPS estimates have moved 2.8% north in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKL’s 2026 revenues implies a year-over-year increase of 6.1% and that for EPS implies a year-over-year increase of 17.4%. However, EPS estimates have moved 0.2% south in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Are BRK.B and MKL Shares Expensive?

Berkshire is trading at a price-to-book value multiple of 1.47, below its median of 1.53 over the last three years. MKL’s price-to-book value multiple sits at 1.28, lower than its median of 1.37 over the past three years.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Holding Berkshire Hathaway stock offers investors exposure to a highly diversified portfolio built through Warren Buffett’s exceptional capital allocation and value-creation skills over nearly six decades. As Greg Abel leads the company, investors are closely watching Berkshire’s next chapter.



Meanwhile, Markel distinguishes itself through its focus on specialized insurance markets and disciplined risk management. Supported by strong underwriting and investment operations, the company is well-positioned for long-term growth. Markel continues to pursue both acquisitions and organic expansion to diversify its business mix and strengthen its global presence.



Berkshire carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Markel carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Given positive analyst sentiment and price performance, Berkshire has an edge over Markel.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.