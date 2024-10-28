News & Insights

Brixmor reports Q3 NAREIT FFO 52c, consensus 53c

October 28, 2024 — 04:12 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $320.68M, consensus $320.11M. Reports Q3 increase in same property NOI of 4.1% versus the comparable 2023 period. “Our strong operating results and revised 2024 expectations demonstrate the continued momentum of our transformative and value-added business plan,” commented James Taylor, CEO. “Importantly, our execution provides visibility for our continued outperformance in 2025 and beyond.”

