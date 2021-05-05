Brixmor Property Group Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.1% to hit US$280m. Brixmor Property Group also reported a statutory profit of US$0.18, which was an impressive 39% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:BRX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

After the latest results, the seven analysts covering Brixmor Property Group are now predicting revenues of US$1.08b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 2.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 41% to US$0.54. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.08b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.54 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$21.44. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Brixmor Property Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$24.00 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. For example, we noticed that Brixmor Property Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 3.9% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 3.9% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although Brixmor Property Group's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Brixmor Property Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Brixmor Property Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

