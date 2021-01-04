Dividends
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 05, 2021

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -24.56% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.55, the dividend yield is 5.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRX was $16.55, representing a -23.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.72 and a 120.37% increase over the 52 week low of $7.51.

BRX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). BRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports BRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.84%, compared to an industry average of -21%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

