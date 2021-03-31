Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 01, 2021

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.215 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -24.56% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.68, the dividend yield is 4.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BRX was $20.68, representing a -3.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.33 and a 175.37% increase over the 52 week low of $7.51.

BRX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). BRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports BRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.65%, compared to an industry average of -2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BRX Dividend History page.

