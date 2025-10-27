Brixmor Property Group Inc Bottom Line Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) revealed a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $94.23 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $96.84 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.3% to $340.84 million from $320.68 million last year.

Brixmor Property Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

