BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Earnings Results: $BRX Reports Quarterly Earnings

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ($BRX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, beating estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. The company also reported revenue of $328,440,000, missing estimates of $331,019,420 by $-2,579,420.

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Insider Trading Activity

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP insiders have traded $BRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN T FINNEGAN (See remarks) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $828,600

STEVEN F SIEGEL (See remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $738,500

MICHAEL B BERMAN sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $251,700

SHERYL MAXWELL CROSLAND sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $127,249

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 185 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

