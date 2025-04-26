BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $BRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ($BRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $333,330,390 and earnings of $0.22 per share.
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Insider Trading Activity
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP insiders have traded $BRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN F SIEGEL (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,773.
- BRIAN T FINNEGAN (See remarks) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $828,600
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,967,837 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,624,582
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,388,264 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,489,269
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,180,541 shares (+61.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,706,261
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,855,030 shares (-59.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,644,035
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,683,370 shares (+4.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,865,020
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,423,821 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,639,176
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 1,404,034 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,088,306
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024
- Evercore ISI issued a "Negative" rating on 10/29/2024
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Financial set a target price of $31.0 on 11/15/2024
- Omotayo Okusanya from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $32.0 on 10/29/2024
- Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $29.0 on 10/29/2024
