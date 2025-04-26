BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $BRX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ($BRX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $333,330,390 and earnings of $0.22 per share.

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Insider Trading Activity

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP insiders have traded $BRX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN F SIEGEL (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,427,773 .

. BRIAN T FINNEGAN (See remarks) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $828,600

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BRX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Negative" rating on 10/29/2024

BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BRX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BRX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ki Bin Kim from Truist Financial set a target price of $31.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Omotayo Okusanya from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $32.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $29.0 on 10/29/2024

