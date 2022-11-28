Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.68, changing hands as low as $22.52 per share. Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRX's low point in its 52 week range is $17.62 per share, with $27.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.55.

