Brixmor Property Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BRX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.70, changing hands as low as $23.64 per share. Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRX's low point in its 52 week range is $19.18 per share, with $27.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.30.

