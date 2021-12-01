Brixmor Property Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BRX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.52, changing hands as low as $22.24 per share. Brixmor Property Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRX's low point in its 52 week range is $15.29 per share, with $25.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.