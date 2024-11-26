Brixmor price target raised to $31.75 from $27.50 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised the firm’s price target on Brixmor (BRX) to $31.75 from $27.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Brixmor’s team believes the strong year-to-date results are indicative that the investments the company has undertaken are hitting the bottom line, setting the company up for healthy earnings growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. When asked about potential tariff impacts at NARIET, management stated that many retailers diversified their supply chains during Trump’s first presidency and many are prepared for the impact of tariffs, and Stifel also notes that some costs will be passed onto consumers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.