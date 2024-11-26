News & Insights

Stocks
BRX

Brixmor price target raised to $31.75 from $27.50 at Stifel

November 26, 2024 — 12:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak raised the firm’s price target on Brixmor (BRX) to $31.75 from $27.50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Brixmor’s team believes the strong year-to-date results are indicative that the investments the company has undertaken are hitting the bottom line, setting the company up for healthy earnings growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. When asked about potential tariff impacts at NARIET, management stated that many retailers diversified their supply chains during Trump’s first presidency and many are prepared for the impact of tariffs, and Stifel also notes that some costs will be passed onto consumers.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BRX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.