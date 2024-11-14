Brixmor price target raised to $31 from $28 at Truist

Truist analyst Ki Bin Kim raised the firm’s price target on Brixmor (BRX) to $31 from $28 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after meeting with management. Brixmor should be able grow funds from operations by 5% this year, which can be sustainable over the next few years, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that given “strong and stable” retail leasing demand and after several years of portfolio transformation, Brixmor is on a more sustainable growth pathway.

