Britvic’s Shareholding Sees Increment by Societe Generale

Britvic plc has reported a change in its major shareholdings, with Societe Generale increasing its voting rights stake in the company to 6.012% as of December 5, 2024. This marks a slight rise from its previous position of 5.9872%, indicating a growing investor interest in the company’s shares. The update may interest those tracking stock movements and shareholder activities within the market.

