News & Insights

Stocks

Britvic’s Shareholding Sees Increment by Societe Generale

December 06, 2024 — 10:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Britvic plc has reported a change in its major shareholdings, with Societe Generale increasing its voting rights stake in the company to 6.012% as of December 5, 2024. This marks a slight rise from its previous position of 5.9872%, indicating a growing investor interest in the company’s shares. The update may interest those tracking stock movements and shareholder activities within the market.

For further insights into GB:BVIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.