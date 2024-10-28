News & Insights

Stocks

Britvic’s Major Shareholding Update by Societe Generale

October 28, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic plc has seen a shift in its major holdings as Societe Generale reduced its voting rights from 6.36% to 5.29%. This change was reported after the crossing of the threshold on October 25, 2024, highlighting the dynamic nature of shareholder positions in the company. Investors may find this update noteworthy as it reflects the evolving control landscape within Britvic.

