Britvic Selects Infosys (INFY) to Accelerate Digital Strategy

Infosys INFY recently announced its strategic collaboration with one of the leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe, Britvic. Per this deal, Infosys will offer end-to-end IT services to help Britvic achieve its strategic digital transformation goal.

The India-based IT services provider will also simplify and streamline Britvic’s cloud infrastructure by leveraging its Cobalt platform. Infosys Cobalt is a set of solutions, services and platforms that helps enterprises migrate to cloud.

Developments in Infosys Cobalt to Boost Prospects

Infosys Cobalt, launched on Aug 20, 2020, has gained significant momentum owing to the demand spike for cloud transformation by enterprises. It offers more than 4,000 cloud assets and above 200 industry cloud solution blueprints, which help companies build new cloud-first capabilities.

Moreover, in December 2020, the company expanded its Cobalt portfolio by introducing the Infosys Modernization Suite, which offers more than 40 modernization services to aid enterprises to modernize their legacy systems. Further, a solid partner base of 50 companies has enabled it to provide global modernization implementations to more than 600 customers.

Further, the company had rolled out Infosys Live Enterprise Application Management Platform via Infosys Cobalt to help enterprises accelerate the digital transformation initiatives, along with the management of their IT portfolios. The solution was picked by Tyson Foods TSN to facilitate digital transformation across its organization.

Additionally, solid adoption of Infosys Cobalt among its partners, such as The Kraft Heinz Company KHC, Daimler AG, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, JG Summit Holdings and Everest Group, is noteworthy.

Growth in Digital Business: A Key Positive

Infosys’ shares have gained 5.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s growth of 3%.

Solid demand for Infosys’ digital services as well as its cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), security, and data analytics solutions is a key growth driver. The company benefits from higher investments by clients in digital transformation across workplaces. This has picked up amid the pandemic-induced remote working environment.

Notably, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s digital revenues, which contributed 48.5% to the total revenues, grew 31.3% year over year (29.4% at cc) to $6.58 billion in fiscal 2021. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Additionally, wider customer acceptance of Infosys’ Digital Banking solutions is a major positive. Its Finacle Solution was selected by RBL Bank, a private sector bank in India; Resimac, a non-bank lender in Australia and New Zealand; and XacBank, a universal bank in Mongolia; for enabling digital transformation across banking services.

Moreover, Infosys’ collaboration with Adobe ADBE, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and salesforce.com to bolster its digital, cloud, legacy modernization and automation business will boost the company’s prospects over the long haul.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create ""the world's first trillionaires."" Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Infosys Limited (INFY): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.