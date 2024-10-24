Britvic Sees Voting Rights Shift by Barclays

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic has announced that Barclays PLC has adjusted its voting rights in the company, now holding 5.99% of the total voting rights. This change comes after Barclays’ previous position was slightly higher at 6.04%. The shift in holdings may signal strategic adjustments by Barclays in its investment approach.

