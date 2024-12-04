News & Insights

Britvic Sees Slight Increase in Morgan Stanley Holdings

December 04, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Britvic plc has announced a change in its major holdings, with Morgan Stanley now holding a total of 6.096% voting rights, up slightly from a previous 6.093%. This adjustment reflects Morgan Stanley’s strategic trading and investment maneuvers in the company, showcasing its growing influence in Britvic’s shareholder structure.

