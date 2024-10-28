News & Insights

Stocks

Britvic Sees Increased Stake from Barclays

October 28, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has increased its stake in Britvic PLC, reaching a total voting rights percentage of 6.38% as of October 24, 2024. This acquisition of voting rights signals a stronger influence of Barclays in the UK-based soft drink company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Barclays’ strategic interests in Britvic.

For further insights into GB:BVIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.