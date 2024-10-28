Britvic Sees Increased Stake from Barclays

Britvic (GB:BVIC) has released an update.

Barclays PLC has increased its stake in Britvic PLC, reaching a total voting rights percentage of 6.38% as of October 24, 2024. This acquisition of voting rights signals a stronger influence of Barclays in the UK-based soft drink company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects Barclays’ strategic interests in Britvic.

